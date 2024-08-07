Matt O'Riley is the subject of interest from a number of European clubs. | Getty Images

Celtic are battling to keep hold of one of their prized assets as Rangers continue to strive for Champions League football

Celtic playmaker Matt O’Riley would be ‘happy’ to complete a reunion with former manager Russell Martin at Southampton this summer, according to reports.

The Denmark international has been the subject of rampant interest this summer, with the likes of Roma, Juventus, Chelsea and Atletico Madrid all being heavily linked. So far the only concrete offers have come from Italian side Atalanta, but their offers of around £15m have come nowhere near Celtic’ asking price.

Southampton are another club that have shown interest in the 23-year-old after he registered 19 goals and 18 assists for the Hoops in the 2023/24 season. BBC Radio Solent Adam Blackmore discussed the potential move and claimed that St Mary’ Stadium would be his preferred destination.

He also commented on speculation linking his side with a move for Liverpool winger Fabio Carvalho after a successful loan spell with Hull City last term.

"The [Fabio] Carvalho and O'Riley thing, I think Saints would like both and I think maybe Brighton are interested in O'Riley. "[But] I think O'Riley is happy to come to Saints and I think Celtic need to get on with it." Blackmore explained.

As it stands, a defiant Brendan Rodgers claims that O’Riley is still a major part of his plans. The 23-year-old played the full 90 minutes during a 4-0 win over Kilmarnock and continued his rich vein of form from last season by providing an assist.

Celtic are reluctant to let their talisman leave Parkhead and according to the Daily Record are seeking a fee of around £25m - £30m which would mark a club-record sale for the Glasgow giants.

New Rangers recruit praised after European debut

Former Rangers hero Derek Ferguson has been singing the praises of new signing Jefte, who was introduced to the team during a 1-1 draw with Ukrainian giants Dynamo Kyiv on Tuesday.

The £4m signing, who arrived on a four-year deal from Fluminense in May, replaced Scott Wright after 46 minutes at a time where Rangers were trailing in the game and was lauded for his impact upon proceedings.

Ferguson said on Sportsound: “There was a lot of talk before the game about Jefte starting ahead of Scott Wright.

“He’s excellent, he’s got pace and strength and I thought Yilmaz and Jefte would be a good partnership”

Ibrox News has also praised the 20-year-old for his attacking qualities. The outlet believes he should be handed his first start against Motherwell at the weekend due to his creativity as the Light Blues seek their first Premiership win of the season.