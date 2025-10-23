The Celtic boss has been talking ahead of the club’s latest Europa League clash.

Brendan Rodgers admits Celtic are living with the errors of their summer recruitment -as he made a statement on Birmingham City frontman Kyogo Furuhashi.

The Hoops are not in harmony, with fans protesting against the board and performances on the pitch not up to their title winning standards of last term. A loss to Sturm Graz in the Europa League on Thursday night could leave them with a sole point after three games in their league phase endeavours, ahead of a Premiership tussle with Hearts, who are currently five ahead in first.

Brendan Rodgers has met the media ahead of Sturm Graz and again addressed the summer window that fans are hammering the board for. Ex-striker Kyogo joined Birmingham City in the window just months after swapping the Hoops for Rennes, and Rodgers used him and Como’s Nicolas Kuhn as examples to what Celtic have lost amid signing failures they sit with.

Brendan Rodgers on Celtic transfer failings

He said: “If you think of what we had, the football is going to look different. Kyogo Furuhashi and Daizen when he's playing and Nicholas Kuhn, it's a different level of speed, so we don't have that. The game will look different, but we can still be better and faster and more dynamic in our actions, and that's the challenge.

“The narrative around recruitment seems to just keep being there all the time. Is there a way to maybe close that down, given you still have two months or so until that can be rectified in any way? And is it proving to be a bigger distraction than you imagined it may have been? Listen, I think we all knew what we needed in the summer, and for whatever reason we weren't able to bring that level in, and timely at the right time. So yeah, I can't afford to look back.

“I understand if you're looking from the outside in, and if you're a supporter, of course, you would do that, and that would be a real sense of frustration. But as a coach and manager, we knew what we had to do, we weren't able to do it, and now we live with that consequence.

Celtic injury update

“But we have to find a way to win games, and I'm relentlessly looking at solutions, and because obviously the guys, when they come in, it wasn't in pre-season, so you're now having to look at things within games with very little coaching time.

“Because you're playing over the weekend, and you get mid-week games, and you're doing a lot of your coaching on video, and analysing that way. So yeah, I understand it, but on a personal level, I can only really focus with my coaches on the players that are here, and the team that's here, and look to stand up and rise to the challenge.”

Rodgers also confirmed attacker Daizen Maeda remains out but Alistair Johnston could return at right-back. He added: “He's suffering stiffness in his lower back and his hamstrings. I think in the last game against Motherwell before the international break, he just felt his hamstrings. So we've had some positive news on it, but there's no timeline on it. He certainly won't be ready for tomorrow, and then we'll see where he's at for the weekend.”