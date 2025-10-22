The rival manager thinks Hoops players will be ‘highly-motivated’ for the rest of the season.

Next up for Celtic in the Premiership is Hearts away on Sunday in one of the most highly-anticipated fixtures between the two sides in recent memory.

Brendan Rodgers’ side lost 2-0 to Dundee in the last match in what was the Tayside outfit’s first win against the Hoops since 1988. A Clark Robertson header and Cameron Carter-Vickers own goal gave Steven Pressley a much-needed win against his former side. Not for the first time this season, Celtic fans protested against the club’s hierarchy as they threw tennis balls onto the field of play to delay the match.

The result meant that Hearts stay five points clear of Celtic at the top of the table as Derek McInnes continues his dream start to life in Gorgie. The Jambos overcame Kilmarnock away in an impressive display at Rugby Park. The Hearts boss has cleverly deflected away any title race talk thus far and once again wasn’t roped into saying anything silly when asked about the current Celtic situation.

Celtic ‘biggest challenge’ in Scotland despite current form

Speaking to Sky Sports, McInnes was full of praise for Celtic and Brendan Rodgers in a classy address: “For the past few weeks this has been the game I’ve been asked about the most! Even though we’ve had other games to deal with but we feel ready for it. I think Celtic provide the biggest challenge for every team in Scotland and when they come along, you know you’re going to have to perform to get a result.

“But we’re going into the game feeling good about ourselves. The players are in a good place, a lot of our attacking stats have been well-documented but the four clean sheets going into the game helps us as well and the fact that we’re enjoying playing at Tynecastle, so we’re looking forward to the game. It’s live on Sky Sports and it’s a sell-out against a team that everybody knows is the toughest challenge (in Scotland) so it’s a test for ourselves to see where we are.

Hearts go into Sunday’s game flying having won seven of their eight matches in the league so far. The only game in which they have dropped points came in a 3-3 draw to Motherwell at Tynecastle. McInnes was also asked about what he expects from Celtic after their defeat against Dundee, and gave a well-balanced response.

Celtic have ‘high quality’ and ‘highly motivated’ individuals - McInnes

He said: “I expect the same as I always expect when you play Celtic. Brendan's teams always get high quality players and they're always highly motivated. If they do get some bad results, that happens to the best of teams. It normally doesn't happen too often. We just expect a tough match regardless of who we're playing and how we're playing.

“We've just got to try and concentrate on our own performance. Ultimately, we've got to expect Celtic to turn up and play well. We've got to expect that for ourselves. I feel we're ready, I think the supporters are ready, I think Tynecastle will be ready. As I say, it's just hoping we can do enough to win the game. I expect it to be a tight game. There are a lot of good players on show for both teams, but ultimately it's a good test for us.”

A win for Hearts would put them eight points clear of Celtic as they look to carry out Tony Bloom’s vision of winning the club’s first league title in 65 years. As for the Hoops, Brendan Rodgers has the opportunity to get back within touching distance of the Jambos, after their Europa League fixture against Sturm Graz.