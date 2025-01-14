Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Celtic manager spoke after watching his team in action vs Dundee.

Brendan Rodgers hit out at his Celtic team after a 3-3 draw with Dundee at Dens Park - and one star in particular - as he provided a transfer update.

Luke McCowan put the Hoops ahead in the Premiership clash against his former club. Oluwaseun Adewumi then struck before half-time to make it a level game heading into the interval. Yang put the Hoops ahead again but Dundee struck back instantly with a Cameron Carter-Vickers own goal.

Arne Engels had to net a stoppage-time penalty as it looked like that Luke Donnelly had headed home a memorable winner for the hosts. Boss Rodgers said his Celtic players failed to get the fundamentals right on a difficult evening.

He said to Sportsound: “It was a disappointing result from our perspective. We had lots of control in the first 40 minutes, then we give away a needless goal from a counter attack. We concede and that gives them impetus heading into the second half. We go in front but we give away two really disappointing goals that we should deal with.

"I give credit to the players, they kept going. But for our standard, that second half has to be better. We were too passive. Too slow. With the ball, just not aggressive enough.

"Tonight was about doing the basics of the game well, and we did not do that well enough."

Then speaking to Sky Sports, Rodgers held nothing back when asked about whether the third goal in which Donnelly beat Auston Trusty to a header should have been handled better. Rodgers added when asked if it was ‘too weak’: “Yeah. We talked about it inside. When you are a centre-back, you have got to be strong, aggressive. You have got to win your header.

“For 40 minutes we are very comfortable in the game. We concede just before half-time and then in the second half we were disappointing. Our level was not good enough second half. We fight to the end and get the point but we let a game get away from us. We had so much control for 40 minutes.”

Rodgers was then asked for a transfer update on ins and outs. He added: “Nothing as of yet. I will probably find out over the next couple of days.”