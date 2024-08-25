Brendan Rodgers' Celtic team were comfortable 3-0 winners over St Mirren. | SNS Group

Rodgers was speaking in the aftermath of Celtic victory over St Mirren.

Brendan Rodgers has provided a Celtic transfer update in the wake of a comfortable win over St Mirren - as he expects quality to arrive.

There was confirmation of key midfielder Matt O’Riley heading to Brighton for a medical pre-match in a blow to the boss. But his side showed no sign of feeling sorry for themselves as goals from Callum McGregor, Reo Hatate and Alistair Johnston sealed a convincing win.

So far this summer, Celtic have signed Kasper Schmeichel, Viljami Sinisalo, Adam Idah and Paulo Bernardo but there have been calls for more from fans, and Rodgers himself wants additional signings. Schmeichel and Sinisalo have replaced Joe Hart and Benjamin Siegrist in the goalkeeper department while Idah and Bernardo are loanees of last season making moves permanent.

Speaking post-match with than a week to go in the transfer window - and with Rangers to face next week - Rodgers provided a transfer update. Speaking to Sky Sports, Rodgers explained he was hoping to get the quality required in the window, and that it was his expectation this will happen . He said: “I think hopefully, fingers crossed, we will get that this week.

“I think we have options that hopefully will be close and get into the field. As long as we can get it into the club by next Friday then I will be really pleased. We know what we want and we want to improve, we have to as a club. Hopefully we get to do that.”

On the game, he added: “The attitude in the conditions was very good. Started the game well, good control of the game. Good connections through the team. Scored three really good goals, the third one was particularly with the runs. Kept a clean sheet.”