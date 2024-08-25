Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers | SNS Group

One of Brendan Rodgers’ stars is said to be heading south.

Brendan Rodgers has provided a clear update on Matt O’Riley’s Celtic future - as a Liverpool player is included within more Celtic deals that are on the agenda.

So far this summer, Kasper Schmiechel, Viljami Sinisalo, Paulo Bernardo and Adam Idah have signed but the boss wants more. He is set to lose one of his key men in the interim though with Matt O’Riley closing in on a major move to Brighton, with the Premier League team said to have launched a £30m move including add-ons for the midfielder.

The Sunday Post state that O’Riley’s exit will ‘usher in a near instant replacement’ with LAFC’s Mateusz Bogusz and Augsburg’s Arne Engels ‘in the frame’ for Parkhead moves. Another is Owen Beck, the Liverpool left-back who shone on loan in the Premiership for Dundee last season.

It is claimed Beck is a deal that is ‘also on the cards’ for Celtic before next week’s deadline. Speaking on O’Riley, Rodgers said the Danish international was down south finalising the final parts of his move to the Seagulls.

He told Sky Sports: “Matt is down at Brighton completing his medical. We expect that to be done over the course of the weekend. Sometimes you just don’t know. You have to anticipate the what if scenario that if he does go then you have to look to your next target and the next game.

“Matt has been an amazing player for this club and having worked with him over this last year, a real joy to work with.”