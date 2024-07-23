Brendan Rodgers leaves no Celtic transfer doubt over Liverpool 'target' but makes big wages confession
Brendan Rodgers says Celtic are under no pressure to sell amid reported Liverpool and Atalanta interest in Matt O’Riley.
The latter club from Serie A have had two bids turned down for the Danish international turning heads across Europe. Southampton are another Premier League side said to be in the mix alongside Liverpool, who’s name was mentioned over the weekend.
O’Riley joined Celtic from MK Dons in 2022 and is likely to command a bumper fee, but boss Rodgers is defiant. While he does make an admission over wage difficulty in some transfer arenas, he’s insists O’Riley isn’t one they must sell ASAP.
He said: “We’re all quite relaxed about it. Every player has a value but we see him as a really important player and while he’s here we’ll continue to develop him and improve. There’s no update. We’re fairly relaxed.
"He’s working well and is focus. Naturally when you’re a good young player who’s committed and professional as he is he will get attention. He’s working so well but there’s nothing to report on him I think we al understand the people close to Celtic understand the model Celtic works.
“Matt’s been at the club for three years he’s developed into the player he has and he knows the privilege it is to play for Celtic and of course naturally how it works is the player get that opportunity to move on. Celtic is a club where you can move on but you don’t have to and it’s a very difficult club to move on from.
“But naturally with the wages that are on offer for players then that makes it a real challenge for Celtic to compete at that level. But what I’ve seen with Matt is he’s a first-class professional. He’s a really humble guy who’s really devoted to his profession and he knows what he has here.”
