Brendan Rodgers Cr: Getty Images. | Getty Images

Everyone you need to know about Celtic’s upcoming clash

Celtic are currently away in America for pre-season as they prepare for the start of the new Scottish Premiership. The Hoops won the title once again last term ahead of rivals Rangers and will be hoping for the same again next time around.

Celtic have had a few of friendlies already this summer. They drew 1-1 with Scott Brown’s Ayr United and beat Queen’s Park 6-4 before they thrashed DC United 4-0 last time out. Here is everything you need to know about their upcoming match against Manchester City...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What time does Celtic vs Manchester City kick-off?

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic vs Manchester City kicks-off at 00:30 UK time and 19:00 local time.

Where is Celtic vs Manchester City being played?

Celtic vs Manchester City is being held at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. It holds 50,500 and is owned by the University of North Carolina.

How to watch Celtic vs Manchester City?

Fans in the below countries will be able to watch the match live on mancity.com and on their official app with a CITY+ subscription: United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Japan, Norway, Sweden and United Arab Emirates.

For supporters in the below countries, they can watch on: United States: ESPN, Australia: Paramount, Chinal: Migu, Japan: DAZN, Kazakhstan: Sport Plus, LATAM/Central America/Caribbean: ESPN, Brazil: TNT, Norway/Sweden: VG, Portugal: SportTV, SS Africa: Supersport, Sweden: Sportsbladet, Thailand: BG Pathum United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supporters can also watch on Celtic TV if they are subscribed. Annual subscriptions for UK citizens start from £50. All the pre-season games are streamed live, whilst matches in the SPFL, League Cup, and Scottish Cup matches will have live audio, plus match replays later on in the day/evening.

What has been said ahead of Celtic vs Manchester City?

Speaking after Celtic’s win over DC United, Matt O’Riley said: “It was good fun. First and foremost, Cal (McGregor) will always be our captain but, at the same time, it’s always a proud moment to wear the armband for a club like this, so I’m very happy. Everyone’s looking very sharp and considering it’s this early, that’s really positive and we feel good.

“Regardless of it being pre-season, every game is a must-win game for Celtic. We know that, and that’s the responsibility of playing for this club, but it’s been nice to see such a good turnout.”

City defender Rico Lewis has said: “Honestly, I can’t wait. It’s nice to be away but after a while you want to get back out there. Training is good, but there’s nothing better than playing in a game. It’s a massive chance and opportunity for them (City’s Academy stars), but the main thing is you have to enjoy it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad