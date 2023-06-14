The Northern Irishman is widely expected to make a return to Celtic Park to replace Ange Postecoglou following his move to Tottenham Hotspur.

Celtic’s search for a new head coach appears to be nearing an end with Brendan Rodgers now expected to make a return for a second spell in charge in Glasgow’s east end.

The former Leicester City and Liverpool boss was hugely successful during his previous tenure at Celtic Park and Hoops supporters, assuming they have forgiven him for the manner in which he departed in 2019, will be hoping he can replicate that success. Here is how Rodgers’ record as Celtic boss stacked up from his time in charge between May 2016 and February 2019, the trophies he won and how he compared to other successful gaffers:

Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic record - win rate and trophies

Brendan Rodgers was in charge of Celtic for 169 games across all competitions and won 118 of those. He drew 25 and lost 26 for an overall win percentage of 69.8%.

That percentage is significantly higher than the likes of Tony Mowbray (51.11%), Ronny Deila (63.56%) and Gordon Strachan (65.02%) but surprisingly less than either of Neil Lennon’s spells in charge - 70% between February 2019 and 2021, 70.04% between March 2010 and May 2014. It’s also far less than Martin O’Neil’s hugely impressive 75.53% record and also below Ange Postecoglou’s 73.45% record.

However, manager’s aren’t remembered for their record as much as they are for their achievements and Rodger’s will always be remembered as the man who oversaw the famous ‘invinci-treble’ season where the Hoops went unbeaten over an entire domestic season and lifted the Scottish Premiership, Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup. In total, the Northern Irishman won two league titles, two Scottish Cups and three Scottish League Cups.