The latest Celtic manager news as the Glasgow club continue their search for Ange Postecoglou’s successor following his move to Tottenham Hotspur.

The football season is well and truly over and clubs across the country are getting a head start on their summer transfer business and preparations for the 2023/24 campaign.

Celtic had perhaps expected a smooth summer with one or two new additions to bolster their squad but a spanner has been thrown in the works following Ange Postecoglou’s move to Tottenham Hotspur. A number of potential candidates to replace the Australian have been mentioned and recent news reports have speculated that a potential battle for one manager could be about to take place.

According to Alfonso Leocádio on Twitter, Leeds United’s managerial search is ‘nearing an end’ and it is a ‘two horse race’ between former Leicester City and Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers and ex-Norwich City gaffer Daniel Farke. It is also claimed that interviews will take place with the two preffered candidates over the next two days.

He wrote: “Understand Leeds’ managerial process is nearing an end. I’m told Rodgers and Farke are the top two candidates. Now a two horse race. Interviews: Rodgers, today. Farke tomorrow. 49ers prepared to invest heavily and help the club return to the top flight.”

However, if Leeds do decide to pursue Brendan Rodgers as their next head coach then it looks like they will face a battle with Celtic. According to the Scottish Sun, the Hoops are set to ‘tabled a bumper offer’ to try and bring the Northern Irishman back to the club where he won seven trophies between 2016 and 2019 and guided the club to an unbeaten domestic season.