Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is happy with the development.

Brendan Rodgers is happy to see Rangers and Celtic away allocations return - and wants to see both his and the Ibrox club's grow.

The Irishman welcomes the news of the iconic derby fixture having a 5% away fans capacity next term. This season, visiting supporters have been locked out but around 2500 inside Ibrox and 3000 at Parkhead will be in situ next season.

Rodgers believes this is a great development - and the away supporters return is somewhere Celtic always wanted to get to. Now he wants Rangers supporters as well as his own to gain more tickets in future after this initial step. He said: “It’s huge.

"The aim at Celtic was never to change it, so if we can get back to where it was before it was changed that would be absolutely great news for everyone. It’s absolutely great news for everyone. It’s certainly something this club has championed for a number of years.

“It’s an iconic fixture because of the supporters. It deserves for the supporters of both teams to be in. There are two sets of people who have missed out. The players, in terms of the game and the atmosphere that’s created, and then, very importantly, the supporters. They are what makes this fixture.