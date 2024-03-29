How many tickets Rangers and Celtic fans will get for Old Firm games as new allocations revealed
Celtic and Rangers will receive a five per cent allocation for away supporters from next season after a breakthrough was reached in ticket negotiations with the SPFL.
It has been confirmed that both Glasgow clubs will receive away briefs for Scottish Premiership matches - with the decision NOT impacting the remaining two league fixtures between the sides this season, which will take place again with no away supporters in attendance for either clash.
The stand-off between the Hoops and the Light Blues was breached following discussions involving various stakeholders. Undew the new-style agreement, around 2,500 Celtic fans will be able to attend matches at Ibrox next season and 3,000 Rangers supporters at Parkhead.
An SPFL statement read: "Following engagement with both clubs, the SPFL is pleased to confirm that Rangers FC and Celtic FC will provide ticket allocations of around 5% for away supporters, for SPFL matches between the two clubs.
"This will be effective from Scottish Premiership season 2024/25, subject to all necessary requirements being satisfied at both Ibrox and Celtic Park. It does not affect the remaining two league matches between the clubs in season 2023/24, which will remain at a zero allocation for away supporters."
