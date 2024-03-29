Celtic to miss out on signing midfielder likened to Jude Bellingham as offers being made elsewhere
and live on Freeview channel 276
Domestic football is returning, and so is the fight at the top of the Scottish Premiership table. Celtic and Rangers know that every match between now and the end of the season is a must-win as this battle for the title looks set to go right down to the wire.
Whoever lifts the trophy will also be able to flex their bragging rights in the transfer window as well. However, success is a double-edged sword and both Glasgow clubs have players who are attracting interest from other parties.
Celtic's star midfielder Matt O'Riley has a lot of eyes on him amid his superb season so far and loanee Paulo Bernardo will also be returning to Benfica unless a permanent deal is agreed. This could force the Hoops to dip into the transfer market and bring in a replacement and they have already been linked with some names.
Ardon Jashari is one man who has been on the radar for some time now, but after months of hot and cold reports over his potential switch from FC Luzern, it has been reported that Celtic will not land their man this summer. That's according to Het Nieuwsblad, who report that Jashari is instead headed to Club Brugge at the end of the season.
The Belgians are scouring for new options ahead of the summer and are ready to pay 'in excess' of £4 million for Jashari. Brugge also are reportedly keen to hire Manchester United legend Ruud van Nistelrooy as their new manager, so the club is powering towards a positive shakeup.
It's certainly a blow for Celtic, who first registered interest in Jashari back in 2022. The 21-year-old had a number of club looking to sign him during that time as he was described as one of the leading stars in the Swiss Super League, and many experts from Switzerland had backed him to develop similarly to Jude Bellingham.