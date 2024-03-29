Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Domestic football is returning, and so is the fight at the top of the Scottish Premiership table. Celtic and Rangers know that every match between now and the end of the season is a must-win as this battle for the title looks set to go right down to the wire.

Whoever lifts the trophy will also be able to flex their bragging rights in the transfer window as well. However, success is a double-edged sword and both Glasgow clubs have players who are attracting interest from other parties.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic's star midfielder Matt O'Riley has a lot of eyes on him amid his superb season so far and loanee Paulo Bernardo will also be returning to Benfica unless a permanent deal is agreed. This could force the Hoops to dip into the transfer market and bring in a replacement and they have already been linked with some names.

Ardon Jashari is one man who has been on the radar for some time now, but after months of hot and cold reports over his potential switch from FC Luzern, it has been reported that Celtic will not land their man this summer. That's according to Het Nieuwsblad, who report that Jashari is instead headed to Club Brugge at the end of the season.

The Belgians are scouring for new options ahead of the summer and are ready to pay 'in excess' of £4 million for Jashari. Brugge also are reportedly keen to hire Manchester United legend Ruud van Nistelrooy as their new manager, so the club is powering towards a positive shakeup.