Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Celtic have had a memorable 2024 in the Premiership and in Europe.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic have enjoyed a brilliant 2024 - but how does it all add up under the ratings microscope?

The Hoops won a domestic double last campaign and have had first half of the 24/25 season to remember. They have yet to lost domestically and in Europe, Champions League progress is on the horizon with some more league phase matches to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glasgow World has taken a look at a few different categories and ranked Celtic based on their 2024 at large. Here’s a look at our picks.

Best signing - Nicolas Kuhn

Who’d have thought this in January? After coming in from Rapid Vienna, the winger looked a bit lost in Scottish football. Now he has turned into the Jota replacement Rodgers needed and he looks destined to make the club a tidy profit.

Worst signing - Viljami Sinisalo

Celtic’s transfer business in 2024 has been really, really good so a worst signing is hard to peg down. Viljami Sinisalo takes it purely because he’s not had a look in but that isn’t his fault. Always one goalkeeper for the future with Kasper Schmeichel about.

Best game - Celtic 1-0 Rangers (Scottish Cup final)

There’s been more commanding wins than this but the jubilation and joy of Adam Idah’s late goal to seal the double will stick with fans for a long time to come. Honourable mentions to the Premier Sports Cup final vs Rangers from December and the victory over RB Leipzig.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Worst game - Borussia Dortmund 7-1 Celtic (Champions League)

This is where Champions League dreams turned into a German nightmare. It showed Celtic the level required in brutal fashion.

Player of the Year - Daizen Maeda

41 appearances, 21 goals, five assists and big time moments in the biggest games. This has been the year of Maeda at Parkhead with a pressing engine most managers in the game would bite your hand off for. Arguably made himself the most important player to Rodgers’ system this calendar year and signs are he’s only going to improve.

Young Player of the year - Daniel Cummings

Probably the area you can criticise Celtic as chances have been few and far between for youngsters. But Daniel Cummings’ goals in the youth ranks attracting attention give him our nod.

Manager rating - 10/10

He was doubted but never, ever should you write off the Celtic boss. Has overcome a turbulent start to his second coming to make them almost impossible to beat domestically while starting to get a tune out the team on foreign soil. Style of play much improved and transfer business shrewd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Overall club rating - 9/10

Bulging cash pot, a manager at the peak of his powers, on course for another Treble and finally European progress. The only thing you can count against Celtic is lack of opportunity for youngster. Other than that, they’re in a fantastic place.