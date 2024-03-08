Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers

Brendan Rodgers has wished Liel Abada a fond Celtic farewell after his move to Charlotte FC was confirmed.

The Israeli winger has not been in the right frame of mind to feature for the Hoops of late according to the boss, amid the war in his homeland with Hamas. He now moves to America on a deal that goes through 2026 with an option until 2027.

Rodgers has hailed the impact Abada made following his Premiership arrival in 2021 and reveals a meeting at his house before the star's Celtic exit. He said ahead of this weekend's Scottish Cup tie with Livingston: "Firstly, it is desperately sad, the whole situation. Fantastic young player. Came in here as a young man, lit up the field with so many fantastic goals and had a really successful period.

"Whatever doubts he had in the summer, he was happy to commit and signed a new deal. I spoke to Liel on Monday evening. I had him round the house as I knew he would be travelling the next morning. Desperately sad as I was looking forward to working with him over a period of time.

"He has created some wonderful memories here. We wish him all the best over in America. He did so well for the club. We are losing a very good player."