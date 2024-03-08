Transfer news has emerged surrounding Rangers and Celtic.

Callum O'Hare will be an attractive option for clubs this summer as Rangers and Celtic lurk, according to one pundit.

The Coventry City star has scored nine goals and four assists after battling back from a serious injury. He is out of contract at the end of the season and is currently assessing options available to him ahead of possibly going into free agency.

Reports have touted that Rangers and Celtic both hold an interest in the playmaker. Don Goodman reckons that O'Hare's game intelligence is only going to go up and that will make him a calculated gamble worth taking for certain clubs this summer.

The former West Brom, Wolves and Motherwell man told Football League World: “Look, his contract is up, I think that's what separates him from the other lads that you've asked me about, Jacob Greaves, Philogene, Summerville, I think they're under contract.

“The difference with Callum O'Hare is his contract is up in literally months, and that makes him a very attractive option for Premier League clubs and ambitious clubs. I like him. I like him a lot. Whenever I've seen him, I've watched him develop.

“He's always been able to dribble past players and all that, but sometimes it's about the choices, about how many do you dribble past before you pass or whether you shoot or whether you dribble or whether you pass or whether you cross. His football intelligence seems to be getting better and better and better.

