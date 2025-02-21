The Celtic boss has reacted to a seismic week for Rangers across the city.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has directly addressed summer recruitment at the club in a question about the board - and refused to rule Rangers out the title race.

The Hoops are miles ahead of their rivals on and off the park with more big bucks cashed by the club this season. They sold Matt O'Riley in a deal worth £30m earlier this campaign and have made in excess of that during a tilt at the Champions League which ended this week at the knockout play-off round stage at the hands of Bayern Munich, despite a valiant effort.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has left their rivals at Ibrox playing catch up and almost totally out of the title race with a 13 point gap to make up. Rangers have also lost the Premier Sports Cup final to Celtic and are out of the Scottish Cup after an embarrassing exit to Queen's Park.

A takeover bid for Rangers involving the San Francisco 49ers has emerged this week with the group who have taken control at Leeds United looking to bring the Light Blues into their group. It's a deal poised to give Rangers fresh impetus and finance but for this season, Celtic glory again looks likely.

Rodgers was asked if he had been given any ‘assurances’ over whether the board at Celtic would provide him some of the cash his side have earned this campaign to put back into strengthen the group. He bluntly replied: “It's not even a conversation. We have literally finished our Champions League campaign and we will look at that in the summer.”

No ruling out Rangers yet

Some feel the Premiership title race for this campaign is done but not in the mind of Rodgers. Ahead of this weekend’s tie with Hibs in the league, he insisted much needs done before they can call themselves kings again, as he talked possible next steps in the Champions League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Irishman said: “Listen, I don't want to start talking about qualifiers for Champions League. We're not a champion yet. So we've got a lot of work to do in the league. We've got the games that we have left, so we have to finish the season strong. But Champions League, Europa League, whatever, the plans are well underway and there's a lot of work going on to improve our score.

“I think there are financial levels that we can never get to. That's clear. People talk about going to the next level. But that's always going to be a challenge for a club like ourselves or clubs without the finances of the really elite clubs.

“But we can certainly get to the next stage. And the next stage being what we've shown this season with the level of game that we can play and the confidence that you gain, because that's the big thing at this level, having the confidence to go to the Allianz Arena and play that way. So that will give the players a huge lift of confidence.

“And there's no reason then why, if you can qualify out of these group stages and perform like we did, then there's no reason why you can't then move on to a last 16 or a quarter-final. But that's all obviously part of the plan going forward, hopefully.”