Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The legendary former Ibrox captain shared his excitement about the potential Rangers takeover bid

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barry Ferguson admits it is “blindingly obvious” that fresh investment is needed at Rangers - which is why he believes the Ibrox hierarchy should be welcoming American consortium, the San Francisco 49ers with “open arms”.

The legendary Gers skipper has voiced his excitement about the potential US led takeover bid - a deal that would see them bankrolled by 49ers Enterprises - with discussions starting before the turn of the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ferguson has offered his view on the current shareholders and their willingness to sell, while he also reckons it’s an opportunity to “Make Rangers great Again” - a mantra used by US president Donald Trump - with a major cash injection being exactly what is required to give them hope of toppling bitter rivals Celtic as Scottish football’s dominant force again.

Writing in his Daily Record column, Ferguson said: “I'm trying my best not to get carried away. But it’s difficult. Because I’ve had the feeling that this might be the chance to Make Rangers Great Again.

“Like I say, there’s still some way to go before the Americans have got this deal over the line. And it’s natural to feel a bit wary until the deal is over the line because these things are never done until they are done. But, over the last 24 hours, I’ve been looking into what this might mean for my old club and I must admit, I’m excited. This doesn’t feel like pie in the sky. It feels like the real deal - and anyone with any connection with Rangers knows it’s exactly what the place has been crying out for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s felt like very dark days for Rangers and their supporters. You’re constantly asking yourself, ‘How on earth are we ever going to be competitive again?’. And then all of a sudden this story drops out of the sky and the answer to the question is staring you right in the face.

“Does it feel a bit too good to be true? Of course it does. And that’s why I’m cautiously standing back and waiting to see how it pans out from this point. The last thing we need is for it all to fall flat on its face and for us all to back at square one again.

“But all the indications seem to be saying that these talks have been going on for a good while behind the scenes. This hasn’t just happened overnight. It seems the American consortium has been speaking to people at Rangers since around December time so this whole thing has been a couple of months in the making already.

“The evidence is there. They saw Leeds as a huge club that had fallen on hard times by dropping out of the English top flight. So they have picked them up, put some serious money behind them and now they’re looking in a very strong position to return to the Premier League. It’s not been a case of reckless spending either. They haven’t thrown ridiculous amounts at it in the hope of buying their way back up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s been sensible stuff. It’s been well thought through. And, quite clearly, it’s been working. That’s exactly the kind of approach Rangers need right now - owners with deep pockets and smart minds. It does feel as if the club has been stuck in a rut for a long time now.

“If they’re (Ibrox board) all singing from the same hymn sheet then it stands to reason that Rangers should be welcoming these Americans with open arms if this is as serious as it initially sounds. And it’s not just money for transfers that’s required on the playing front. The whole infrastructure of the club needs a financial shot in the arm.

“And this is at a time when Celtic have just pocketed £60m from one season in the Champions League. The accounts don’t lie. They are miles and miles ahead in terms of being cash rich. That’s why it’s so important that Rangers find a way to level the playing field and, by teaming up with a global sporting giant like the 49ers, they might just be able to do it.

“If this deal goes through then the first priority will be to win back the domestic title because that’s what the whole business model will be based on. If any investor wants to maximise their returns, it means getting into the Champions League. And that means knocking Celtic off their perch. That’s certainly music to my ears and I’m pretty sure almost all my fellow fans out there will be feeling the same way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s time to Make Rangers Great Again. Let’s hope these are the people who really can make it happen.”