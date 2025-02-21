Celtic legend Peter Grant is considering his next chapter in his managerial career.

A Celtic legend is looking ahead to what the future holds as he considers his next potential managerial move.

Former midfielder Peter Grant has made an admission regarding a club he would be keen on joining, as the role has recently become vacant. Partick Thistle recently made the tricky decision to sack club legend Kris Doolan from his position as manager. After two years in charge, the position has now opened up, as the Jags currently sit fourth in the Scottish Championship table, ahead of this weekend’s clash with basement side Airdrieonians.

Grant has admitted the Partick Thistle role is something he would be eager to explore. The 59-year-old has been out of a managerial position since 2021, when he left Dunfermline Athletic after just five months in charge.

Prior to his position in Fife, Grant spent time with Alloa Athletic, Norwich City and Fulham, as interim manager. He also spent time as an assistant coach for Scotland at U20, U20 and senior level before he was dismissed in 2019.

Peter Grant ‘interested’ in Partick position

Speaking to Go Radio, the former Celtic midfielder mentioned he is open to a new challenge and would ‘always be interested’ in speaking to those at Partick Thistle about the vacant manager role. However, he’s turning up his nose at applying as his CV speaks for itself.

“I would always be interested. I’m not going to chap their door because if they’re doing their work properly they look at your CV, see your teams, how they played and how you’ve worked. Sometimes results are a wee bit skew-whiff.

“I’d hold myself with anybody on the training pitch, I don’t care if they’re German, French, whatever. I would put my hand up and say I could go on the training pitch with any coach and put something on.

“But then it comes down to the man-management of players, how you handle players. But if you don’t get the opportunity, there’s nothing else you can do about it.”

Peter Grant ‘disappointed’ in Motherwell appointment

Grant also discussed Celtic rivals Motherwell’s decision to appoint Michael Wimmer as their new manager. The German has been brought in to replace Stuart Kettlewell, who recently quit his role after two years, citing that abuse from fans was having an affect on both him and his family.

Some fans have since expressed their disappointment in the nature of Kettlewell’s departure and have aired their concerns over the future of Motherwell moving forward.

Reflecting on the appointment of Wimmer, Grant said: “We wish him all the best but I’m disappointed because I think there’s other people closer to home that deserve an opportunity, spent a lot of money on their coaching badges, and I think there’s guys out here that are equally as good. There’s absolutely no doubt in my mind about that.

“And I think we need to get back to that because if we’re talking about producing young players, producing young coaches, we have to do that and give it to your own.

“I’m talking for everyone because it’s different if there’s no young guys out there that are good enough. But I think there’s a lot of good ones here.”