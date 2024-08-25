The midfielder could be on the move | Getty Images

The star is said to be wanted by Leeds United amid lingering Rangers and Celtic rumours.

Rangers and Celtic are set to be joined by Leeds United in the hunt for a Premier League player.

Hannibal Mejbri rumours have been flying around Glasgow this summer. It was first claimed that Philippe Clement’s side at Ibrox were keen on the Manchester United player who has fallen out of favour under Erik ten Hag, despite going on their tour of America in pre-season. Then it emerged that Celtic are also reportedly looking at the midfielder as a possible option.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now the Daily Express claim that Mejbri has been given the green light to take his leave from Old Trafford after a loan spell in La Liga with Sevilla last season. It is stated the Tunisian international is “set to depart amid interest from the Championship and Scotland." Those clubs in the English second tier are claimed to be Burnley and Leeds United, who have eyes on promotion this term.

Man Utd are “willing to listen to offers" either on loan or on a permanent deal. Mejbri has 12 months left on his deal and has some experience in the EFL with Birmingham City. Celtic are set to need a midfielder with Matt O’Riley’s move to the Premier League with Brighton all but sealed.

Reo Hatate has also been linked with Leicester City. At Rangers, there have been midfield additions made in the form of Mohamed Diomande’s loan being turned permanent and Connor Barron arriving from Aberdeen. They have lost experience though with John Lundstram and Ryan Jack both moving on this summer.