The Celtic manager has reacted to a big win over Motherwell by a margin of four goals.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says taking Arne Engels out the firing line after a comfortable 4-0 Hoops win over Motherwell.

The champions struggled to break down the visitors in a stop-start first 45 minutes during this Premiership clash. Engels’ penalty calmed any lingering nerves from the stands before an onslaught in the second half provided goals aplenty.

Daizen Maeda, Nicolas Kuhn and Reo Hatate put the icing on the cake in another victory for Celtic after a 0-0 draw at Dundee United. Rodgers brought in the midfielder from Augsburg but performances have been mixed after an £11m deal.

Taking him out of certain games has paid dividends according to the boss, who hailed a big win. The boss explained: “I just think it's about time with him. He's really enjoying his time here. I've taken him out for some games just to let him see from the outside looking in and take that pressure away from him because it's a big move and everything that comes with it.

“But he's been excellent in training and he's only going to get better and better. When he's asked to step up in pressure moments, he delivers and that was an important first penalty for us. His ball in for the corner was absolutely great as well. So I’m really pleased with Arne.

“The turnout was amazing. We love playing here and having not been here for so long, it's always nice. It was really good, and we’re very pleased with the performance and the result in such a big period.

“Games aren't easy - you've really got to work ever so hard. The scoreline may say that at the end, along with the possession and chances that we had, but you've still got to work very hard. Motherwell were well organised, compact, tight, with lots of numbers behind the ball, so you're having to really shift them about and then you get that little break just before half-time.

“In the second half, I felt we needed to get the tempo up that wee bit more and just keep that risk in the game. The players were excellent, the guys coming into the game were very, very good as well and gave us that speed and that relentlessness to keep going and keep trying to score.”