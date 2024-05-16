Rodgers was roaring on his Celtic charges, even at 3-0 up and with the game done.

The Celtic manager was delighted as his side won the Premiership title again.

Brendan Rodgers says the questions over his playing style were a shock to him after the Celtic manager watched his side claim Premiership title glory officially.

The Hoops blew Kilmarnock away as they fully displayed why their necks will be adorned with winners' medals this Saturday. Daizen Maeda, Adam Idah, James Forrest and a Matt O'Riley doubled ensured a glorious night for the Hoops.

It was a foregone conclusion with a win against Rangers at the weekend, with this result rubber-stamping things. Rodgers and his men will be presented with the trophy on Saturday upon the conclusion of their game with St Mirren. Speaking post-match, Rodgers said.

He said: “I look back on the titles we have won here and they have all been special in their own way. This here has been the most challenging for so many reasons. Some of it outwith football.

“I have never had my style focused on so much. I was this coach who broke through and became a manager at 35, and one of the key references has always been my style. To come here and have the accusation about my style not fitting felt strange.

“I knew from seeing the players and what the team was missing that would come. We looked like we were at the beginning of the season tonight (Wednesday). I don’t think anybody can complain about the style of football we seen on a really difficult surface.

“Every season you have is a learning season and I think that there are all the things flying about. Things like, ‘He’s never been in a pressure situation before,’ and ‘He’s never had this challenge before.’