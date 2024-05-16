Celtic star's next move revealed ahead of imminent summer exit as globe-trotting potential made clear
Joe Hart will form part of the BBC’s punditry team at Euro 2024 in his first move after retiring at Celtic.
The goalkeeper has clinched the Premiership title at Parkhead after a 5-0 win over Kilmarnock. Now he will hope to sign off with a Scottish Cup crown on May 25th against Rangers, but attentions will then turn to what comes next, as he will retire after that Celtic game.
The Daily Mail claim Hart “will be an addition to the BBC’s Euro 2024 punditry team this summer as he begins life post-retirement.” He also has interest from Premier League Productions over working for them next season, while a Man City ambassadorial role is also in progress, it’s claimed.
Hart will be a sought-after man by media companies ahead of next campaign but it is stated “there are talks with City about expanding his ambassadorial role to become one of their special envoys representing the club on trips across the globe – much in the same way as the likes of Joleon Lescott, Shaun Wright-Phillips and Paul Dickov.”
The goalkeeper won five major trophies during his time at City while has also played for England 75 times. Meanwhile, former Hoops goalkeeper Pat Bonner has hailed boss Brendan Rodgers for overcoming negativity to guide his team, including Hart, to title glory.
He told Sportsound: "There was hurt when Rodgers returned. This team was going places and then suddenly he left mid-season. If he left at the end, the way Ange Postecoglou did, it wouldn't have had such an impact.
"I know why he left. He went down to a big team in England, those opportunities don't come too often. Some fans found it difficult to accept. The more they see the way they played tonight, they'll hope he can build on this. Rodgers has got over the negativity."
