Celtic's Joe Hart celebrates with Cameron Carter-Vickers, Liam Scales and Matt O'Riley after winning the shootout against Aberdeen.

The current Celtic star has options on his plate going into next season off the pitch.

Joe Hart will form part of the BBC’s punditry team at Euro 2024 in his first move after retiring at Celtic.

The goalkeeper has clinched the Premiership title at Parkhead after a 5-0 win over Kilmarnock. Now he will hope to sign off with a Scottish Cup crown on May 25th against Rangers, but attentions will then turn to what comes next, as he will retire after that Celtic game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Daily Mail claim Hart “will be an addition to the BBC’s Euro 2024 punditry team this summer as he begins life post-retirement.” He also has interest from Premier League Productions over working for them next season, while a Man City ambassadorial role is also in progress, it’s claimed.

Hart will be a sought-after man by media companies ahead of next campaign but it is stated “there are talks with City about expanding his ambassadorial role to become one of their special envoys representing the club on trips across the globe – much in the same way as the likes of Joleon Lescott, Shaun Wright-Phillips and Paul Dickov.”

The goalkeeper won five major trophies during his time at City while has also played for England 75 times. Meanwhile, former Hoops goalkeeper Pat Bonner has hailed boss Brendan Rodgers for overcoming negativity to guide his team, including Hart, to title glory.

He told Sportsound: "There was hurt when Rodgers returned. This team was going places and then suddenly he left mid-season. If he left at the end, the way Ange Postecoglou did, it wouldn't have had such an impact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad