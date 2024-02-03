Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Livid Celtic fans have vented their frustrations over the January transfer window by launching their latest protest against the Parkhead board ahead of today's Scottish Premiership clash with Aberdeen.

Chants of "sack the board" and '(Peter) Lawwell, get to f***' could be heard at Pittodrie before kick-off, while another critical banner was held aloft by a section of travelling supporters as both teams emerged from the tunnel. It read: "Celtic board - on your heads be it."

It comes after a large element of the Celtic fanbase were left furious with how the transfer window unfolded and a perceived lack of ambition from club officials, with just two players brought in amid Brendan Rodgers' plea to add greater quality.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers takes his position in the dugout ahead of kick-off

New signings Adam Idah and Nicolas Kuhn - both named on the bench against the Dons - were the only new arrivals, with the former only completing a six-month loan move from Norwich City until the end of the season.

It is not the first time this season that Celtic fans have made their feelings clear with the league title race in full swing. Similar chants could be heard after the loss to Hearts back in December.

Speaking on Friday, Rodgers addressed why the club hierarchy failed to deliver his preferred targets, insisting the arrival of Idah was not forced upon him after the players confirmed he first head of the Scottish champions interest on Monday.

