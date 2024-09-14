Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers | SNS Group

The Celtic boss has made clear one of his priorities at Parkhead.

Brendan Rodgers says Celtic must make a star’s contract one of their next big priorities.

Greg Taylor is set to become a free agent at the end of this season if nothing can be agreed between him and the club. He has been with Celtic since 2019 after a move from Kilmarnock and has now featured prominently under Neil Lennon, Ange Postecoglou and Rodgers.

The Irishman, speaking ahead of this weekend’s Premiership clash with Hearts, was asked for an update on talks over a deal for Taylor. While nothing has been nailed down yet, Rodgers has made it very clear that it’s on the priority list.

He said: “I hope we can get something organised and done on that because he’s a fantastic player for us. He makes that position work how we want it to look, and he’s first class. He knows we want him to stay.

“Hopefully, between his reps and the club, we can organise that. He is a player that I really rate and I’ve seen him grow from the outside looking in. I really like everything about Greg, his personality and I love his spirit.

“I love how he plays the game and he plays like a midfielder coming from that outside position into the pitch. He makes it difficult for the opposition and he is technically strong for a player who is small in stature.

“He competes in his duels and wins headers and does a lot of good things in the game which I like and appreciate. I really hope that we can tie him down. In this period, that would be a real priority for us to get something sorted.”