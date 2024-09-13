Brendan Rodgers was able to welcome back a number of key stars ahead of the Hearts clash | Getty Images

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers welcomed back four key players to training after injury scares

Scottish Premiership pacesetters Celtic were boosted by the return of four key first team players this morning in the club’s final training session before tomorrow’s crucial clash with Hearts.

USA centre back Cameron Carter-Vickers, who picked up a slight knock during the derby day victory over Rangers, was seen by the Sky Cameras getting through some speed and agility work in training and was accompanied by in-form right back Alistair Johnston, who picked up a knock to his hamstring while on international duty with Canada.

Scotland duo Greg Taylor and James Forrest, who both pulled out of Steve Clarke’s most recent Nations League squad, were also spotted during the training session and appear to have overcome their recent injury issues.

Celtic currently sit top of the table with a perfect record of four victories from four games and are yet to concede a single goal in the Premiership this season following the arrival of Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, who maintained his fine start to the season with back-to-back Nations League clean sheets while on international duty.

The Hoops have the chance to open up an eight point gap over Rangers in the Premiership table at this early stage with a victory against Hearts at Parkhead.

Steven Naismith’ side have endured a bleak start to the season with just one point from their opening four games and also suffered the heartbreak of a defeat in the League Cup to Falkirk along with further setback in their Europa League play-off against Viktoria Plzen.

Celtic recorded a comfortable 3-0 victory over Hearts when the two sides last met in May but will be wary of the threat they present after 2-0 defeats in both March and December last season.