Mateusz Bogusz has spoke on Celtic's reported transfer interest | Screenshot

The Polish international was targeted by Celtic towards the end of the summer window before they moved on to other targets

Mateusz Bogusz has opened up on the prospect of a summer move to Celtic after his exit from MLS side Los Angeles fell through late in the transfer window.

The 23-year-old attacking midfielder was at the centre of talks between the Premiership champions and the Major League Soccer club after he emerged on the manager Brendan Rodgers’ shortlist earlier in the summer. The Hoops were said to be weighing up a move to bring the Polish international in before shelling out a club-record fee to sign Arne Engels and Dundee star Luke McCowan on deadline day instead.

Bogusz, who made his first national team appearance in Poland’s Nations League defeat against Croatia, admitted a deal was “possible” with Celtic at the time, but an agreement couldn’t be struck between the two parties. And the former Leeds United man is now fully focused on performing to a high standard again for LA after a transfer failed to come to fruition.

Asked about Celtic’s reported interest ahead of LAFC’s league clash with LA Galaxy, Bogusz said: “Of course I knew about that. I just try to not get involved in this situation, I was focused on playing for LAFC. There was possible movement for me, but at the end of the day I stayed here and I am very happy. I am looking to finish the season in first place (in the Western Conference) and get to the final, and win the final. That is all I can say about this situation.”

Earlier this week, Bogusz’s dad Piotr admitted that he expects his son to return to Europe “sooner rather than later”, but it’s clear the forward has kept his cards close to his chest over a potential move back across the Atlantic. However, Celtic could be put on high alert to rekindle the interest in the player in January following the end of the MLS season.

Another rising star that the Scottish giants could submit a formal approach for this winter is Alvyn Sanches, who is valued at £4million. The French-born central midfielder opted against a January switch to Parkhead to continue his development at Swiss club FC Lausanne-Sport.

The youngster initially caught the eye of Celtic’s recruitment team back in 2020 after making his senior breakthrough. He has since gone on to sore 16 goals and provided seven assist in 89 appearances.