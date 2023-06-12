A new name appears to have joined Brendan Rodgers, David Moyes and Enzo Maresca in the running to become the next Hoops boss.

Celtic are still on the hunt for a new head coach following Ange Postecoglou’s departure to take over at English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month.

Former Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers is thought to be the current front runner to make a spectacular, and somewhat controversial, return to Glasgow’s east end. Meanwhile, West Ham boss David Moyes is still believed to be a contender while Manchester City assistant manager Enzo Maresca is another contender who has been mentioned.

Now there is a new name that has entered the conversation and it is one that Celtic supporters may not be familiar with. Here is everything you need to know about Francesco Farioli who had reportedly ‘held talks’ over the Celtic Park vacancy:

Who is Francesco Farioli? Age and career statistics

Francesco Farioli is a 34-year old Italian football coach who was last in charge of Turkish Super Lig side Alanyaspor. He has spent his entire coaching career in Turkey having been in charge of Fatih Karagumruk before taking over at the Alanya based club in 2021.

Farioli spent just over one year in charge at the Kırbıyık Holding Stadium where he won 20 of his 48 games in charge, drawing 12 and losing 16 for an overall win percentage of 41.67%. Prior to taking over his first head coach role he previously worked under current Brighton & Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi in Italy where he was a goalkeeping coach at Benevento.

He was assistant manager at Alanyaspor before taking over at Karagumruk. Farioli did not have a senior playing career and studied philosophy and later sports science before working in football.

What has been reported?

Per a report from Football.Scotland, Celtic have held talks with the highly-rated Italian as they step up their bid to replace Ange Postecoglou. It is claimed the Hoops are trying to make an appointment before pre-season training starts next month.