Brendan Rodgers has reflected on a friendly win over DC United - and provided a direct Celtic transfer response into the bargain.

In the first game of their American pre-season tour, the Premiership champions ran out convincing 4-0 winners in the early hours of the morning UK time. Next up is Man City before rounding off the trip against Chelsea, but ahead of the match vs MLS opposition, American midfielder Tanner Tessman has been linked to Celtic.

Rodgers has signed goalkeepers Viljami Sinisalo and Kasper Schmeichel this summer. Asked about the links post-match, the boss played it coy with a nod to the rumour mill. He said: “It’s gossip season and right now it’s just a rumour, there’s a lot of rumours linked with the club.”

On the match, the boss told Celtic TV: “I was really pleased with the performance in terms of this stage of the season. I think I mentioned before the game that one of our key targets was the defensive intensity. I always think that when you have that defensive attitude in the game it helps bring the offensive attitude which is fast and dynamic.

“I thought we pressed the game so well. All the guys from the first whistle were in contention. They were making the last step to win the ball. That sped up our offensive play. Some of our football on a really difficult surface was exceptional. In the moments we had to defend we did that. Our physicality was really good at this stage and where we are at.

“Across the board we had some young players coming in and they did really well. It's been a hard week for them as they have put in a lot of work in the heat. To come here and finish off the week like we did and score the goals that we did and they were really good goals and we had a host of other chances as well.

“We bedded some of the youngsters into the structure who had done well in the training and they got their reward playing the games. It is another step for us.”