The 9 Danish players to turn out for Celtic before Kasper Schmeichel from Real Madrid icon to Parkhead flop

By Harry Mail

Football writer

Published 19th Jul 2024, 19:00 GMT
Updated 19th Jul 2024, 19:43 GMT

Celtic have a new goalkeeper in their squad following their most recent arrival

Celtic have secured the signing of Kasper Schmeichel. The Danish international will compete for the number one shirt at Celtic Park next season.

He has said: "Celtic is one of the world’s proper football clubs, a massive name and a place of real passion and success. Celtic is what football is all about."

"He (Rodgers) is a top manager and someone I can't wait to work with again," added the veteran goalkeeper. "I will be doing all I can to keep Celtic on top."

The stopper has played for Manchester City and Leicester City in the past, among others.

Here is a look at the nine Danish players to play for Celtic before Schmeichel....

The defender played for Celtic from 2016 to 2018 and now plays for Houston Dynamo.

1. Erik Sviatchenko

The defender played for Celtic from 2016 to 2018 and now plays for Houston Dynamo. | Getty Images

He was on the books of the Hoops from 2010 to 2012.

2. Morten Duncan Rasmussen

He was on the books of the Hoops from 2010 to 2012. | SCANPIX/AFP via Getty Images

He had a spell at Celtic as well as Hamburg, Everton and Real Madrid.

3. Thomas Gravesen

He had a spell at Celtic as well as Hamburg, Everton and Real Madrid. | Getty Images

The defender joined Celtic in 2002 from Hibs.

4. Ulrik Laursen

The defender joined Celtic in 2002 from Hibs. | Getty Images

