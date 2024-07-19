Celtic have secured the signing of Kasper Schmeichel. The Danish international will compete for the number one shirt at Celtic Park next season.

He has said: "Celtic is one of the world’s proper football clubs, a massive name and a place of real passion and success. Celtic is what football is all about."

"He (Rodgers) is a top manager and someone I can't wait to work with again," added the veteran goalkeeper. "I will be doing all I can to keep Celtic on top."

The stopper has played for Manchester City and Leicester City in the past, among others.

Here is a look at the nine Danish players to play for Celtic before Schmeichel....

1 . Erik Sviatchenko The defender played for Celtic from 2016 to 2018 and now plays for Houston Dynamo. | Getty Images

2 . Morten Duncan Rasmussen He was on the books of the Hoops from 2010 to 2012. | SCANPIX/AFP via Getty Images

3 . Thomas Gravesen He had a spell at Celtic as well as Hamburg, Everton and Real Madrid. | Getty Images