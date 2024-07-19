Celtic have secured the signing of Kasper Schmeichel. The Danish international will compete for the number one shirt at Celtic Park next season.
He has said: "Celtic is one of the world’s proper football clubs, a massive name and a place of real passion and success. Celtic is what football is all about."
"He (Rodgers) is a top manager and someone I can't wait to work with again," added the veteran goalkeeper. "I will be doing all I can to keep Celtic on top."
The stopper has played for Manchester City and Leicester City in the past, among others.
Here is a look at the nine Danish players to play for Celtic before Schmeichel....
