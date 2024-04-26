Brendan Rodgers tells Celtic staffer 'know your place' as he responds to raging at Hoops-daft figure
Brendan Rodgers has told the Celtic kitman to ‘know your place’ - as he gave a light-hearted response to an incident at Hampden.
The Hoops boss was spotted barking orders at Stevie Wright, who was spotted speaking to some of Rodgers’ players ahead of a Scottish Cup semi-final penalty shootout against Aberdeen. Celtic eventually won 6-5 on spot-kicks in the last four clash that sets up a final with Rangers next month.
During the preparation, Rodgers could be seen screaming at Wright and ordering him away from the players. Now ahead of the Premiership clash with Dundee on Sunday, Rodgers has addressed the issue, and knows there was no malice behind Wright’s actions.
He said: “Don’t let your kitman near them! Stevie got a wee bit of a blast from me, didn’t he? Bless him, he’s a good guy, Stevie Wright. He is Celtic daft and Celtic made but you have got to know your place.”
Meanwhile, Rodgers has confirmed that Daizen Maeda is on the way back from a hamstring injury ahead of schedule. The Japanese international was initially ruled out for the longer term and his involvement in the rest of this season was in doubt.
He is now in line to be back in the fray ahead of games ahead against sides like Hearts and Rangers. Sunday’s Dundee clash will come too soon for Maeda, who has been an impressive performer on the flanks for Rodgers. It opens up a chance for the likes of James Forrest, Yang and Nicolas Kuhn this Sunday.
