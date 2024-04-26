Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers

Brendan Rodgers has told the Celtic kitman to ‘know your place’ - as he gave a light-hearted response to an incident at Hampden.

The Hoops boss was spotted barking orders at Stevie Wright, who was spotted speaking to some of Rodgers’ players ahead of a Scottish Cup semi-final penalty shootout against Aberdeen. Celtic eventually won 6-5 on spot-kicks in the last four clash that sets up a final with Rangers next month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the preparation, Rodgers could be seen screaming at Wright and ordering him away from the players. Now ahead of the Premiership clash with Dundee on Sunday, Rodgers has addressed the issue, and knows there was no malice behind Wright’s actions.

He said: “Don’t let your kitman near them! Stevie got a wee bit of a blast from me, didn’t he? Bless him, he’s a good guy, Stevie Wright. He is Celtic daft and Celtic made but you have got to know your place.”

Meanwhile, Rodgers has confirmed that Daizen Maeda is on the way back from a hamstring injury ahead of schedule. The Japanese international was initially ruled out for the longer term and his involvement in the rest of this season was in doubt.