Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart is due to retire from professional football at the end of the 2023/24 season.

He could make a sensational return to former club Manchester City, following reports from the Daily Record that they have made an offer for his services.

Hart does not have any coaching badges currently. As such, should he return to City, he would likely undertake some sort of ambassadorial role, rather than taking to the training field. They could, however, fund a coaching course for him.

Hart played for the Sky Blues between the years of 2006 and 2018, making a total of 266 Premier League appearances. During his time at the Etihad Stadium, he won two Premier League titles, two League Cups and one FA Cup.

He also picked up the Premier League golden glove award on four separate occasions - furthermore, he was a constant presence in the England squad during his prime years, picking up 75 caps on the international stage for the Three Lions.

The 37-year-old has also enjoyed a modicum of success during his time in Glasgow. Thus far, he has won two Scottish Premiership titles, two Scottish League Cups and one Scottish Cup. Additionally, he was also named in the PFA team of the season for the 2022/23 campaign.

Will Celtic miss Joe Hart?

Hart has often been scrutinised over the course of his career. He has been prone to mistakes, but he also possesses many strengths in his game that tend to go under the radar. This season, he has kept 13 clean sheets for the Celts - only Hearts’ Zander Clark (14) and Rangers’ Jack Butland (18) have kept more.