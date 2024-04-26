The latest Rangers and Celtic transfer news

With the Scottish Premiership season nearing its end, let’s take a look at what is happening around Celtic and Rangers as the two bitter rivals race for the finish line.

A Celtic star may be left seeking a new club with a price tag set for his services. Meanwhile, a former Rangers man has been left wondering whether an Ibrox starlet may need to move on to succeed in the game.

Haksabanovic could be left in the dark

Sead Haksabanovic’s loan spell at Stoke City has not gone according to plan. He has only mustered a single goal and two assists over the course of 19 Championship appearances as the Potters find themselves in 17th position.

Haksabanovic could struggle for first-team football upon his return to Celtic Park as a result of this, according to Swedish outlet Fotboll Direkt. Additionally, it seems that Stoke have no interest in signing him permanently, even with his relatively low market value of £2.2 million.

Alex Lowry handed advice

Ex-Rangers midfielder Derek Ferguson has encouraged Alex Lowry to move on from Ibrox in order to ‘kick on with his career.’

Speaking to Ibrox News, Ferguson said: “It’s so hard to say, he’s been right out of the picture. The loan deal at Hearts ended so disappointingly. It’s terrible to say this, and it’s hard to say this, that as talented a boy that he is I think he’s going to be one of these guys that needs to look somewhere else to kick on with his career.

