Aberdeen's impressive striker Bojan Miovski opened the scoring against Celtic.

Bojan Miovski has been hailed by Brendan Rodgers after scoring for Aberdeen against Celtic - as a Rangers move gets backing from the stands.

The striker scored minutes into a dramatic Scottish Cup semi-final between the Dons and Hoops. Ester Sokler headed the game into extra-time and after Matt O’Riley’s goal looked to have won it for Celtic, Angus MacDonald forced penalties that Rodgers’ side won the penalty shootout 6-5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Back in January, Miovski was linked with a move to Celtic but nothing transpired. The links of an Aberdeen exit will no doubt crop up around the striker come the summer and Rodgers himself notes he is a quality striker.

Rodgers told BBC Sport Scotland: “I think we weren’t tight enough in our positioning and as I said, they were quite bright in midfield and combined really well to get through.

“He’s a good player, their striker. So yeah, there was just too much space. We were away on the attack before we’ve even secured the ball and they scored a very good goal so you have to give them credit for that.”