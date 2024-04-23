Brendan Rodgers tips Celtic hat to rumoured Hoops transfer target as £6m Rangers move gets clear backing
Bojan Miovski has been hailed by Brendan Rodgers after scoring for Aberdeen against Celtic - as a Rangers move gets backing from the stands.
The striker scored minutes into a dramatic Scottish Cup semi-final between the Dons and Hoops. Ester Sokler headed the game into extra-time and after Matt O’Riley’s goal looked to have won it for Celtic, Angus MacDonald forced penalties that Rodgers’ side won the penalty shootout 6-5.
Back in January, Miovski was linked with a move to Celtic but nothing transpired. The links of an Aberdeen exit will no doubt crop up around the striker come the summer and Rodgers himself notes he is a quality striker.
Rodgers told BBC Sport Scotland: “I think we weren’t tight enough in our positioning and as I said, they were quite bright in midfield and combined really well to get through.
“He’s a good player, their striker. So yeah, there was just too much space. We were away on the attack before we’ve even secured the ball and they scored a very good goal so you have to give them credit for that.”
It comes as a Rangers fans survey points towards Ibrox punters wanting to see Miovski in blue next season. A poll from Ibrox Noise of around 2,300 supporters who were asked who out of Lawrence Shankland, Abdallah Sima and Miovski would be worth punting £6m on, 73% said the Aberdeen striker. Sima had just 3% of the share and Hearts man Shankland took 21% of the vote.
