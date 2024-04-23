Brendan Rodgers tips Celtic hat to rumoured Hoops transfer target as £6m Rangers move gets clear backing

The Aberdeen star impressed the Celtic boss as a Rangers move gets support from the stands.
By Ben Banks
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 13:00 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2024, 14:00 BST
Aberdeen's impressive striker Bojan Miovski opened the scoring against Celtic.Aberdeen's impressive striker Bojan Miovski opened the scoring against Celtic.
Aberdeen's impressive striker Bojan Miovski opened the scoring against Celtic.

Bojan Miovski has been hailed by Brendan Rodgers after scoring for Aberdeen against Celtic - as a Rangers move gets backing from the stands.

The striker scored minutes into a dramatic Scottish Cup semi-final between the Dons and Hoops. Ester Sokler headed the game into extra-time and after Matt O’Riley’s goal looked to have won it for Celtic, Angus MacDonald forced penalties that Rodgers’ side won the penalty shootout 6-5.

Back in January, Miovski was linked with a move to Celtic but nothing transpired. The links of an Aberdeen exit will no doubt crop up around the striker come the summer and Rodgers himself notes he is a quality striker.

Rodgers told BBC Sport Scotland: “I think we weren’t tight enough in our positioning and as I said, they were quite bright in midfield and combined really well to get through.

“He’s a good player, their striker. So yeah, there was just too much space. We were away on the attack before we’ve even secured the ball and they scored a very good goal so you have to give them credit for that.”

It comes as a Rangers fans survey points towards Ibrox punters wanting to see Miovski in blue next season. A poll from Ibrox Noise of around 2,300 supporters who were asked who out of Lawrence Shankland, Abdallah Sima and Miovski would be worth punting £6m on, 73% said the Aberdeen striker. Sima had just 3% of the share and Hearts man Shankland took 21% of the vote.

