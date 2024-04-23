Celtic majority shareholder Dermot Desmond

Dermot Desmond has been spotted celebrating Celtic victory at Hampden with joyous fans on foreign soil.

As Joe Hart was saving Killian Phillips’ penalty during a tense 6-5 shootout victory in the Scottish Cup semi-final against Aberdeen, the Parkhead majority shareholder was located in an Irish bar. He was in Rome over the weekend and footage uploaded to the Celtic World YouTube account shows Desmond taking in the clash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He posed for a photo with a fan and took his seat near one of the screens, sipping on an alcohol-free beer as per the video. As Hart saved the decisive Dons attempt, Desmond can be spotted throwing his hands up in the air in penalty celebration as the bar turned joyous through Celtic victory.

The Irishman will likely be in attendance next month when Celtic take on Rangers in a first Scottish Cup final meeting between the pair since 2002. Bojan Miovski had put Aberdeen ahead at Hampden before Nicolas Kuhn and James Forrest goals turned things around.

It looked certain to be a green and white victory in normal time but Ester Sokler’s header had other ideas. Matt O’Riley then restored the Celtic lead in extra-time before Angus MacDonald’s late header forced penalties, in which goalkeeper Hart emerged from as a hero, despite missing a spot kick himself.