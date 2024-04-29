Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers

Celtic decision makers have been urged to hand Brendan Rodgers the keys to drive Hoops transfer business forward this summer.

The Hoops recruitment has come under fire this term, with just two additions in the form of winger Nicolas Kuhn and striker Adam Idah on loan from Norwich City made during January. In terms of summer recruits, Gustaf Lagerbielke, Odin Thiago Holm, Kwon and Marco Tilio have made limited impacts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paulo Bernardo has impressed in flashes but whether it’s enough to trigger a permanent move from Benfica is unknown, while Luis Palma is in the same inconsistent bracket. Maik Nawrocki has been kept out of defence by Liam Scales.

A new goalkeeper will be needed in the summer with number one Joe Hart retiring and Bayer Leverkusen’s Patrick Pentz has been linked as a possible option. He has spent the season on loan at Brondby and Celtic hero Frank McAvennie insists boss Rodgers must be allowed to make the signings he wants, as the former striker hatched a conspiracy theory.

He told Football Insider: “I think Brendan has got to pick the goalkeeper, he can’t be forced into signing any more players he doesn’t want. He has to pick the team and the transfers.

“I don’t think Nicolas Kuhn was his player. They have to find players who have the right attitude and can walk straight into the dressing room. Joe Hart has been a huge success at Celtic – not just because of what he’s done between the sticks, but for the dressing room too.