Celtic player out for the season with injury after Premiership club open talks to sign 'quality' Hoops figure
Celtic midfielder Kwon is out for the rest of the season after picking up a muscle injury.
The Hoops paid around £1m for the South Korean star last summer from Busan IPark on a five-year deal. While he struggled to make an impact under Brendan Rodgers in the first half of the campaign, he has shone in the second on loan in Paisley.
Stephen Robinson has afforded him valuable minutes in the St Mirren midfield, with the Buddies pushing for European football. Prior to Sunday’s defeat to Rangers, the Saints boss confirmed Kwon would play no part in the remaining league fixtures due to a hamstring injury.
It comes after the Northern Irishman revealed in February that talks were underway to bring the Celtic loanee back to Paisley. Robinson previously said: “He’s someone we’d really like to keep. We’re speaking to Celtic about it, perhaps keeping him for another season with ourselves.
“We’d be very keen to do that, but he isn’t our player and that won’t be our decision. We knew he’d have an influence, it was about getting him game-time. He came to the country and hasn’t played a lot.
“It’s getting him used to Scottish football, long throws and long balls at times that he maybe isn’t used to. The physicality of our game.
“He’s added that bit of quality and composure. It’s something we’d be very keen to get done. It’s possibly a long way off happening, but that would be in an ideal world for me.”
