Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers.

West Ham pressure has resulted in a shout for the Celtic manager.

Brendan Rodgers has had a shout in relation to possibly becoming West Ham manager - which has been met with Celtic defiance.

After winning a Premiership and Scottish Cup double last season in his first term back at Parkhead, his side have been on fire this campaign. They have a 100% record in the league, have thumped Slovan Bratislava 5-1 in the Champions League and moved on to a Premier Sports Cup semi-final vs Aberdeen in November via a 5-2 victory over Falkirk.

Rodgers’ stock is high and that can’t be said for new West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui, who’s reign after taking over from David Moyes hasn’t started in great fashion. A 3-0 home defeat to Chelsea on Saturday leaves them with four points from five games, as they sit 14th in the Premier League.

That has prompted debate live on the airwaves, as one Hammers fan phoned into Celtic legend Chris Sutton and English pundit Robbie Savage’s BBC show, 606. And that sparked a call for the Celtic boss from West Ham.

The Irons fan said: “I am going to give him (Julen Lopetegui) until Christmas. Another possible name that I think would have done a good job is Brendan Rodgers, with the jobs he has done.”

Sutton was quick to get clamping that response and said that moving from Celtic back to the Premier League with West Ham would be a step down. The former striker responded: “He is at a huge club north of the border. Oh, come on. He wouldn’t want to downgrade (even if the money was right) and go to West Ham from Celtic.”