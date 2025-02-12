Bayern Munich have not been able to play in their red home kit in the Champions League this season.

This evening, all eyes will be on the highly anticipated clash between Celtic and Bayern Munich at Parkhead. The two powerhouses will play out the first leg of their Champions League play-off tie in Glasgow, before the six-time European champions hosts the Hoops in Bavaria next week.

After finishing inside the top 24 in the new league stage of the UCL, Celtic must beat Bayern to earn their place in the knockouts. Naturally, a lot of eyes have been on these two clubs recently and fans have noticed something about Bayern Munich over the weeks.

Despite hosting four Champions League fixtures so far this season, Vincent Kompany’s side have not yet been seen wearing their iconic red home strip. After it was flagged that Bayern have only been sporting their away and third kits this tournament, it has since been revealed that UEFA had banned the players from wearing their home kit.

Bayern Munich home kit banned from Champions League

According to BILD (via Metro), UEFA has raised an issue with Bayern Munich’s 2024/25 home strip, citing problems with the numbering and lettering. The deep red home kit features black printing on both the front and back of the shirts and UEFA believes there is not enough contrast for viewers, which therefore violates their visibility regulations.

Bayern have reportedly been made aware of this issue and are expected to make changes, with the black numbers and letters to be switched out whites ones.

Typically, Bayern would be able to wear their home kit against Celtic, due to no clashes in colours with the famous green and white. However, these proposed changes to the kit will not be completed in time for tonight’s match at Celtic Park.

It also remains to be seen whether Bayern will made the amendments in time for the second leg, meaning the hosts could wear an alternative kit despite being on home soil.

Celtic vs Bayern Munich verdict

Bayern Munich are currently leading the Bundesliga title race with a strong eight-point lead at the top of the table. However, last season was a disaster for the German juggernauts, as their 11 years of dominance came to an end at the hands of Bayer Leverkusen.

After finishing third in the league, 18 points behind the winners, Gordon Strachan believes Bayern and Celtic have levelled themselves out against each other and they’re now on a similar wavelength.

“They’re still an excellent outfit but not one to be really terrified by,” the Dundee technical director said. “Sometimes you play against big sides, it'll be a long night. I actually think because of Bayern’s form over the last couple of years and Celtic's form over the last couple of years, I think they've grown closer together.

“The one thing that Bayern might have is a bigger physical presence than Celtic are normally used to. I think the physical presence helped Aston Villa to get through. That might be a problem at times to Celtic, that physical presence, but that's about it.”