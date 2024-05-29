Brentford, managed by Thomas Frank, are said to be interested in the Celtic star but Eddie Howe’s Newcastle ‘have different priorities’ (Pic: Getty)

Brendan Rodgers will be braced for plenty of interest in the midfielder after a hugely impressive season at Celtic Park.

It looks set to be a whirlwind summer transfer window not just in Scotland but across the UK over the next few months.

Celtic are expected to make moves to strengthen Brendan Rodgers’ options for the 2024/25 campaign but they are also likely to have a fight on their hands to keep a hold of their current stars. The future of one player will no doubt dominate the headlines for weeks to come following a stand out season for the Hoops.

Matt O’Riley was a revelation for the Scottish champions and it appears that has resulted in no shortage of interest in his services, particularly from south of the border. The Danish international was a target for La Liga giants Atletico Madrid in January but now a move to the Premier League looks more likely if he does depart Glasgow’s east end.

However, per a report from HITC, it will come as no surprise that Celtic want a fee in excess of their current record income which stands at £25 million - the fee they received for both Kieran Tierney and Jota which stand as a joint record transfer at Parkhead and for any Scottish club. It would be a significant spend for any team, even with the finances available to English top flight clubs, but that doesn’t appear to have deterred them.

The same report has named three clubs in particular who ‘are understood to be showing the most interest’ in O’Riley. They are West Ham United, Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford.

