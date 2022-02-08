The Hoops midfielder has spoken to Boyd over the comments made in his newspaper column last week

Celtic captain Callum McGregor admits he has spoken to former Rangers striker Kris Boyd regarding comments made about his protective face mask.

Boyd wrote in a newspaper column last week expressing his surprise that Rangers players did not “test out” the mask during their 3-0 Old Firm derby defeat at Parkhead.

The Hoops confirmed on Friday they were “addressing” the matter and Boyd subsequently denied that he wanted his old team to deliberately hurt McGregor.

Callum Mcgregor wore a face-mask against Rangers in his first match back since fracturing his cheekbone (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

However, McGregor, who made a surprise comeback to action just 11 days after fracturing his cheekbone in two places against Alloa, revealed he has since cleared the air with Sky Sports pundit Boyd.

Speaking ahead of Celtic’s trip north to face Aberdeen on Wednesday night, McGregor said: “When you first see the comments, it doesn’t make great reading.

“It doesn’t look good in that sense, but it has been rectified since then and we have had a chat as well, so it’s put to bed now, it’s absolutely fine, we just move on.

“I think he recognises it was a poor choice of words in the beginning and, for me, that’s it. We had a chat, we move on and it’s cool.”

The 28-year-old continued to wear the mask during Celtic’s 4-0 thrashing of Motherwell at Fir Park on Sunday and the Scotland midfielder added: “It’s getting better every game. It’s not too restrictive in that sense in terms of vision.

“It’s more getting comfortable and I’m getting used to it while I still need it.”

Meanwhile, Celtic have announced the death of former player Davie Cattanach after a short illness.

1965/1966 SNS Group David Cattanach signed for Celtic in 1963

A club statement read: “Everyone at Celtic is saddened to hear the death of former player, Davie Cattanach, who has passed away at the age of 75.

“Davie joined Celtic in August 1963 from Stirling Albion, and was part of the legendary Quality Street Gang of talented young players who came through the ranks of the club, alongside the likes of Davie Hay, George Connelly, Danny McGrain, Kenny Dalgleish, Lou Macari and Vic Davidson.

“Davie made his debut just under three years later, on April 9, 1966 in a 5-0 home win over St Mirren, and over the next six years he would go on to make a total of 19 appearances in all competitions with 15 starts and four substitute appearances.

“Davie also scored one goal for Celtic, which came on March 30, 1968 in a 5-0 win over Dundee United at Tannadice.

“He left Celtic just under two years later, signing for his hometown club Falkirk.