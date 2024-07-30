Celtic captain Callum McGregor | Frame

Celtic are gearing up for the new Premiership season.

Callum McGregor says Celtic aren’t peering across the city at Rangers’ woes as the Premiership curtain prepares to go up.

The Hoops captain will lead his team out on Flag Day this Sunday when taking on Kilmarnock. Celtic won a league and Scottish Cup double last season, and have enjoyed a strong pre-season that has included wins versus Manchester City plus Chelsea.

Across the city, Rangers are undergoing a major rebuild, and Ibrox boss Philippe Clement said this week that his team have a bigger job on their hands than Celtic. McGregor says all they have been focusing on is themselves and the pursuit of success.

He said: "Nah, it's not something we've spoken about or looked at. We have our own set of problems and challenges that we have to face in order to get better as a club and as a squad of players.

"We're too busy trying to demand the very best of each other, and what will be will be. We're trying to control all the things that we can control, and push and demand as much as we can from the players. I'm sure once the season starts, everything will sort itself out but the only thing we're focused on is ourselves.

One transfer move that the champions have made is replacing Joe Hart between the sticks with Kasper Schmeichel, following the former’s retirement. He is set to be the number one and the 37-year-old has made a strong first impression on the Celtic skipper.

McGregor added: "Hugely impressed since he came in. Top goalkeeper, big personality, you see in the first couple of games he has made some vital saves. He's settled in, a good character and a really good professional. We have had a few chats already, he wants to win.

“In terms of leadership, he's a hugely experience goalkeeper and the captain of Denmark as well. That is the type of guys you want in the changing room, to continue to push that message, guys like Joe was great at that as well in terms of being in the dressing room and helping the lads. He'll have a big part to play."