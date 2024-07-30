Rangers and Celtic learn dates, kick off times and TV selections for Premier Sports Cup last 16 ties'
The fixture details for the last 16 of the 2024/25 Premier Sports Cup have now been announced.
Scottish heavyweights Rangers begin their defence of the Premier Sports Cup with an all-Premiership affair against St Johnstone in the round-of-16.
The Gers, who defeated Greenock Morton, Livingston, Hearts and Aberdeen en route to glory last season, will face-off against the Saints at Hampden Park on Saturday 17 August at 5.45pm, with Premier Sports providing comprehensive coverage of the clash.
The streaming giant, for the first time in the competition's history, will provide coverage of every game taking place in the round-of-16, so that fans can either stream the action or watch the live broadcast.
21-time winners Celtic will be out to regain the one domestic honour that eluded them last season. The Hoops lifted the trophy in back-to-back seasons under Ange Postecoglou and will have a point to prove after last season’s early exit at the hands of Kilmarnock.
Celtic begin their pursuit of Premier Sports Cup glory with a challenging home clash against David Gray’s Hibs. The fixture will be shown live on Premier Sport at 3pm on Sunday 18 August.
The other standout fixtures see Hearts take on Falkirk while last year’s runners-up Aberdeen play host to Queen’s Park at Pittodrie Stadium.
Here is a summary of all the fixtures taking place in the Premier Sports Cup round-of 16 and how to watch them:
Saturday August 17
- Aberdeen v Queen’s Park (Premier Sports, 3.00pm)
- Dundee v Airdrieonians (Premier Sports, 3.00pm)
- Falkirk v Heart of Midlothian (Premier Sports, 3.00pm)
- The Spartans v Ross County (Premier Sports, 3.00pm)
- Rangers v St Johnstone (Premier Sports TV, 5.45pm)
Sunday August 18
- Dundee United v St Mirren (Premier Sports, 2.00pm)
- Motherwell v Kilmarnock (Premier Sports, 2.00pm)
- Celtic v Hibernian (Premier Sports TV, 3.00pm)
