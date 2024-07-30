Celtic in 'talks' to sign 'exciting' target amid fresh transfer twist

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers | AFP via Getty Images

Celtic are preparing for the start of the new Scottish Premiership season

Celtic are in ‘talks’ over a loan move for Wolves left-back Hugo Bueno as they look to lure him up the border to Glasgow, according to Football Insider. The report claims the Premier League side are ‘willing’ to loan out the player this summer.

The Hoops have been patient with their recruitment so far in this window as they wait for the right players to become available. They could see the Spaniard as someone to bolster their defensive department ahead of next season and compete with Greg Taylor for his position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bueno, who is 21-years-old, is under contract at Wolves until the summer of 2028 meaning that they are under no pressure to let him leave permanently. If they are to let him depart on a temporary basis, he could still have a bright future ahead of him under Gary O’Neil.

Celtic aren’t the only team to have been linked with a move for him recently. TEAMtalk reporter Fraser (Fletcher) Gillan has suggested Norwich City are also admirers.

Bueno was handed a new deal by Wolves in November last year. Their Sporting director Matt Hobbs said at the time: “Hugo’s one of the huge success stories of the club. Bringing him in from a grassroots team in Spain when he was just 16, and he’s now 21, playing in the Premier League and being a regular Premier League player. It’s testament to everyone involved.

“Since Palace, he’s got more comfortable and had a Spanish under-21 call up which was thoroughly deserved. The whole journey, there’s been so many people who have played their part, but the one constant has been how good a professional Hugo has been throughout it all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are blessed in that area of the pitch. We’ve got two young, exciting left-backs, who are slightly different, but both have huge talent. They’re competing against each other and they’re really close as well, so it’s a healthy competition, but we will see the benefits of that from both of their performances.”

Bueno was born in Vigo and started his career at CD Areosa. He moved over to England in 2019 and has since risen into the first-team picture at Wolves.

The Spain youth international was handed his senior debut in a league clash against Nottingham Forest back in 2022 and hasn’t looked back since. He has since become a regular for his current club.

The full-back has made 48 appearances for them in all competitions, 25 of which came last term, but his situation is up in the air right now amid interest from Celtic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bueno’s chances of a consistent place in Wolves’ starting XI may well be slim in the next campaign. Therefore, an exit to Celtic Park would probably be a sensible move for him.