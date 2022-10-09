The Hoops midfielder was pictured wearing a knee brace as he was sent for a scan to determine the extent of the problem.

Ange Postecoglou has confirmed Celtic skipper Callum McGregor is likely to be out until after the World Cup.

The Scotland international was forced off with a knee injury during the Hoops 3-1 defeat to RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Wednesday amid fears he could be set for an extended period on the sidelines.

McGregor was spotted wearing a heavy brace on his right leg on Friday as he travelled down south to see a specialist accompanted by head physio Tim Williamson and Postecoglou said “initial reports” from a scan result suggest the 29-year-old will be out of action for a month.

The Scottish champions face a busy fixture scheduled with 10 games still to play before the league breaks for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar this November.

Speaking to BBC Scotland yesterday, Postecoglou said: “We’ve only got initial reports but it looks like he’ll be out until after the break.

“Still awaiting for final confirmation but it looks like three or four weeks which means it’s like;y to be after the break he’ll be back.

“It is what it is, that’s part of football. You’re going to lose players. Obviously he’s a massive influence on and off the pitch, but we had to deal with him being out for a few games last year.

“It’s up to us to make sure we play our football. It’s always been about the collective, not individuals.”

McGregor has been the heartbeat and mainstay of the Celtic team which reclaimed the Premiership title from Rangers last season and Postecoglou admitted in midweek “for him to come off, it’s fairly significant.”

He is now set to miss a crucial period of the campaign and awaits to discover when his rehabilitation programme will begin.

Meanwhile, the Australian boss explained why defenders Greg Taylor and Mortiz Jenz were left out of his matchday squad against St Johnstone on Saturday and his decision to replace Jota at half-time in Perth

He told Sky Sports: “Jenz woke up ill (on Saturday) morning. Greg is fine and we’ve just gave him a rest because he’s had a lot of games and I’m keen to give Bernabei a run.