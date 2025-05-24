The distraught Hoops skipper had to be consoled by manager Brendan Rodgers after missing hit spot-kick in the penalty shoot-out

Distraught Callum McGregor admits it will take him a while to get over his penalty shoot-out miss as Celtic were denied a historic ninth Treble by Aberdeen at Hampden Park.

Goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov was the spot-kick hero for the Dons - saving from the Hoops skipper and Alistair Johnston - to end the club’s 35-year wait to get their hands on the trophy.

Alfie Dorrington’s own goal just before half-time had Brendan Rodgers’ holders in control at the break, but a resolute Aberdeen side took the game to extra-time when substitute Shayden Morris’ dangerous cross was somehow diverted into his own net by Kasper Schmeichel after 83 minutes.

Neither side could muster up a winner over the additional 30 minutes before Mitov produced two strong saves and watched his team mates convert there efforts from 12 yards.

Reflecting on their shoot-out agony, a heartbroken McGregor said: “Obviously, it’s a tough moment, I’ve had tough moments before. This is probably the toughest one when you take everything into consideration.

“Listen, I’ve bounced back from difficult situations before and it will take me a while to get over this one, but once the new season starts that’s up to me to show everyone that you’ve got a bit of steel.”

Asked if the manner of the defeat can help galvanise the squad over the summer, McGregor admitted: “Yeah, I think we’re so used to winning that when you don’t then you feel it ten times more. Like I said, it was probably the worst moment I’ve had on a football pitch and there will be learning in that, for sure.

“Of course, it’s so raw at the minute. But the group can learn from it and be better for it because at times you have to go through a wee bit of adversity to grow and get better.

“We’re so used to winning that maybe the last couple of times we’ve turned up and managed to get over the line without really deserving it. So, maybe this was the one that’s come back to bite us today.

“It’s so raw, it’s so hurtful, so you have to use that as fuel to come back and try and never be in that position again.”