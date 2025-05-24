Celtic look to have been forced to can party plans after losing out in the Scottish Cup final

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic appear to have cancelled their Treble party after losing to Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup final.

The Dons emerged victorious on penalties after Alfie Dorrington and Kasper Schmeichel own goals cancelled each other out over 120 minutes. Aberdeen held their nerve on spot kicks as Callum McGregor and Alistair Johnston missed to spark wild scenes as Celtic were left crestfallen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having already won the Premiership and League Cup this season, many expected to sweep into Hampden and win yet another trophy. Instead, boss Brendan Rodgers lost his first game at the national stadium and in the nation’s premier knockout competition.

Celtic dismantle Scottish Cup party set

Now photos have emerges on social media of a stage being dismantled at Parkhead, seemingly in preparation for the players and staff returning to meet their fans after glory. The Hoops now have to pick themselves going into next season, after this term brought two trophies and Champions League progress.

Rodgers told Sportsound: "That's why it's such a great achievement when you can win all the domestic trophies. But firstly, congratulations to Aberdeen. The game could have gone either way, so we've got no excuse. We didn't do enough today, I didn't feel. It was all a bit safe. Our quality, our running, especially in the final third. We had a lot of the ball, but we lacked our combinations, our speed in the final third, our runs. When you play like that, and Aberdeen defend well, that made it difficult for us.

"With the greatest respect, it was more ourselves. We failed to get to the level you need to get to. We've played against a 5-3-2 so many times this season, scored goals against it. But you have to be slick, precise, running, and not be safe.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scottish Cup fallout

Rodgers added: "There were too many times where we weren't getting turned, we were setting the ball back. You need that personality. Unfortunately, that combination of not being at our level and Aberdeen being very motivated to defend, we couldn't quite make the breakthrough."

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin said: "We took two days off after the last game against Dundee United and we tried to think what is the best way to win the final? We got with the players, we were super clear, everyone bought into it. Celtic are a really strong team, but we defended as a team today in the whole game. We were patient without the ball, we tried to find the transitions.

"Sometimes you need some luck, but the hard work was amazing from the players. Football is so amazing. You have to be strong in the difficult times, stick together, keep believing. We tried to put a smile on the face of the supporters, and we did today. We have a lot to look forward to."