Here is how we rated the Celtic players in the Scottish Cup final

Celtic have lost 5-4 on penalties against Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup final, their Treble dreams collapsing following a 1-1 draw.

Alfie Dorrington’s own goal opened the scoring for the Premiership champions, who dominated the game against an opponent happy to defend deep. Shayden Morris’ cross made its way into the bottom corner against the run of play to level the game up and send it for an extra half-hour, where Callum McGregor and Alistair Johnston missed the crucial spot kicks. Attentions now turn to the summer transfer window where Rodgers will look to fine tune his team ahead of a defence on three fronts plus European football.

The game started in scrappy fashion but Celtic were never in any real danger in the opening quarter, picking to choose their moment when to strike opposed to forcing the issue. Soon it just turned flat and no shots on target after the half-hour mark proved how difficult the favourites were finding it to break down their opponents’ low block.

Route one got the job done as Arne Engels’ brilliant cross was bundled home, initially given to Cameron Carter Vickers but it was Tottenham loanee Dorrington who put the ball into his own net. Aberdeen opened up a touch in the second half but not by a whole lot, as Engels hit the post then Daizen Maeda had an effort stopped by Dimitar Mitov. Then, out of nowhere, a seemingly harmless Morris cross was caught all wrong by Kasper Schmeichel and the game was level, bound for extra time.

Daizen Maeda missed a huge chance one on one to end it within normal time and the game returned to a slog fest in the extra 30 minutes. Dante Polvara then fired a big chance to win it for those in red over the bar, Jeffrey Schlupp crashing it off the woodwork at the other end, with penalties beckoning. Cruelly, the captain missed his kick and Aberdeen converted all their efforts in a rare Hampden loss for boss Brendan Rodgers. Here is how we rated the Celtic players at Hampden Park.

Kasper Schmeichel - 4/10

Sweeper keeper role with how high the centre backs were. Not troubled until a moment he won’t remember fondly.

Alistair Johnston - 5/10

Almost like a right midfielder at times. Played plenty of passes in the Aberdeen half albeit without much penetration and always a threat on the overlap. Missed a spot kick.

Cameron Carter Vickers - 7/10

Passed things out from the back, helped put pressure on Dorrington for the goal and mopped up any defensive tackling he had to do astutely.

Liam Scales - 7/10

Some great tackles and showed good composure on the ball.

Greg Taylor 7/10

Almost scored a cracker from range. Out of contract at end of this season so this might have been his last act as a Celtic player. Won’t be how he wanted to go out.

Callum McGregor - 5/10

Dictated the game flow and speed with his calmness on the ball and how fast he passed when in possession. Missed spot kick.

Paulo Bernardo - 5/10

Saw plenty of the ball but defence splitting passes to unlock a defence refusing to budge were at a premium. Couldn’t do a lot to open Aberdeen up.

Arne Engels - 7/10

Great corner to set the wheels in motion for the opener. Almost scored a fine effort and no issues with his passing. Subbed just after an hour and lack of rhythm in midfield seemed to coincide with him going off.

Daizen Maeda - 6/10

Work-rate is just incredible. Aberdeen’s low block limited use in behind but made up for that by constant sprinting back into his own half to start attacks. That said, missed a clear chance at end and Aberdeen put clamps on him to an extent.

Adam Idah - 4/10

The physicak option up front but battering ram kept hitting the Aberdeen wall. Not much joy in terms of chances and hooked for Yang to allow Maeda through the middle.

Nicolas Kuhn - 4/10

Room to create chances limited by Dons defensive structure. Wasn’t a game suited to his strengths and swapped out after the hour mark.

James Forrest - 4/10

Almost instantly looked a better fit for what this game demanded opposed to Kuhn. Created a couple openings and unfortunate to get injured.

Yang - 3/10

Brought on for Idah but could only really add chaotic running Aberdeen matched. Faded and slowed play down by time extra time was ending.

Luke McCowan - 4/10

Replaced Engels in midfield. Good work ethic but again unable to do anything to harm Aberdeen.

Extra time sub for the injured Forrest. Didn’t do a whole lot.

Another involved after the 90 minutes. Almost scored a memorable winner.