Ange Postecoglou looks set to guide the Hoops to the title in his first season in charge, but it’s not a done deal just yet.

Celtic have all but secured the Scottish Premiership title following a 1-1 Old Firm derby draw with Rangers at Celtic Park.

The result means that the Hoops held on to a six point lead over their rivals and there are now just three fixtures remaining in the league season for both teams.

The home side took a first half lead through Jota but Fashion Sakala levelled the scores after the break with both sides having chances to net a winner after that.

The Govan side now have a massive Europa League semi final second leg at Ibrox against RB Leipzig on Thursday to focus on as well as the Scottish Cup final against Hearts in three weeks.

Celtic are just four points away from winning the league title and could wrap it up in their next match depending on results elsewhere.

Here is how Rangers can still win the league, what Celtic need to secure the title and the remaining fixtures for both teams:

Four points will secure Scottish Premiership title for Celtic

Celtic are so close but cant afford to take their foot off the gas as the league title is not secured yet and Rangers still have a chance but will need favours from the other sides in the top half.

The Hoops have a six point lead and a superior goal difference by 19 meaning that four points will be enough for the title.

Even just three points will be enough due to the unlikelihood of Rangers turning that goal difference margin around.

The maximum amount of points that Rangers can finish on, if they win their three remaining games, would be 89.

Celtic are currently on 86 which means even one more win for Ange Postecoglou’s side will bring them to the maximum total that Rangers could achieve.

Celtic’s remaining fixtures

Celtic are back in action on Saturday, May 7, and will be back at home with Hearts the visitors to Celtic Park.

The Edinburgh side are guaranteed third place already but do have the Scottish Cup final to prepare for, meaning their players could be hungry to earn a place in the starting line up for the showpiece match at Hampden.

They then travel to Dundee United the following Wednesday, May 11.

If they win against Hearts and Rangers fail to do the same in their match then they will be champions going into that match but if Rangers win next weekend then Celtic can secure the title at Tannadice.

The final game for the Hoops is on Saturday, May 14 at home to Motherwell.

Rangers’ remaining fixtures

After Thursday’s massive Europa League semi-final second leg at Ibrox it will be Dundee United who visit Ibrox on Sunday, May 8.

They then have Ross County at home on Wednesday, May 11 and end their league season on Saturday, May 14 away to Hearts.