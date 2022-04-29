Celtic are being linked with a move for Bodo/Glimt goalkeeper Nikita Khaykin.
Football Insider reports that the Bhoys face competition from Premier League side Wolves as the two clubs eye the former Russia U21s goalkeeper, who was born in Israel.
Khaykin has played in domestic games as well as in European competition this season, with several top performances put in as the Norwegian outfit made the quarter-finals of the European Conference League, eventually knocked out by AS Roma, who they had already beaten 6-1 in the Group Stage.
Although Jose Mourinho’s side had the last laugh, that result sent shockwaves around Europe with Khaykin a key part of the Eliteserien winners’ squad.
The 26-year-old has played more than 40 times this season, helping the reigning champions to third so far in this current season.
Meanwhile, Rangers are hopeful of snatching young forward Lancelot Pollard from Aberdeen.
The Scottish Daily Express says that a six-figure sum may be needed to see the highly rated talent make the move to Ibrox from their SPFL rivals, after the player impressed for the Dons’ youth sides and featured in their U18s group.
Premier League giants Liverpool and Manchester United are said to be eying the striker too, but the Gers are confident of completing a deal that could see the player make the breakthrough in the coming years at the reigning league champions.
Aberdeen know they could lose the player for just training compensation when he is able to sign his first pro-forms with another side, so a deal may be completed soon.